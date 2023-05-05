Karnataka Assembly elections: Rebel KGF Babu spices up good fight for Chickpet 

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s a sharp multi-cornered battle on the cards in Chickpet, the assembly constituency with over 2.20 lakh voters in central Bengaluru. Unlike in the 2018 elections, the tussle now is between sitting MLA Uday Garudachar from the BJP, 2018 election runner-up R V Devaraj of the Congress, Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa, who migrated from the Congress to the Aam Adami Party (AAP), JDS leader and former BBMP corporator Imran Pasha, and Congress rebel Yusuf Sharif (popularly called KGF Babu) contesting as an Independent.

The tussle has given voters a wide choice, and made the fight interesting, as to who will draw votes based on caste, development and even incumbency.

The constituency houses a mix of all income groups and religious minorities. As one of the significant developments in the constituency, construction of Kalasipalya bus terminal is set to be a draw for the BJP, while the Congress talks about development works done to the voters. The Congress is also talking about its manifesto, freebies and reservation revision.

The Congress faced some embarrassing moments when former mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun filed her nomination, and so did KGF Babu. While Gangambike withdrew her papers, Babu did not, and is contesting as an independent.

Voters, are, however, not convinced with any of the promises made by candidates as they complain of a foul smell in Chickpet, especially near the market, of rotting garbage. The renovation and upkeep of the oldest markets of Bengaluru -- Kalasipalya wholesale market -- continues to be a major discussion and decider among voters.

The constituency also houses the famous Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, where the candidates are trying to make their presence felt. As the BJP seems to have an edge with the successfully conducted Bengaluru Karaga and respect for religious sentiments of the voters, the Congress is talking of a lack of development here.

Against the assumption that the constituency is all about the market, it also houses a part of Basavanagudi on one side, Jayanagar on the other and a portion of Shanthinagar and Wilson Garden. In these areas, civic amenities like garbage, footpaths, parking and bus stops continue to be the talking point among voters and candidates alike.

BENGALURU: There’s a sharp multi-cornered battle on the cards in Chickpet, the assembly constituency with over 2.20 lakh voters in central Bengaluru. Unlike in the 2018 elections, the tussle now is between sitting MLA Uday Garudachar from the BJP, 2018 election runner-up R V Devaraj of the Congress, Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa, who migrated from the Congress to the Aam Adami Party (AAP), JDS leader and former BBMP corporator Imran Pasha, and Congress rebel Yusuf Sharif (popularly called KGF Babu) contesting as an Independent. The tussle has given voters a wide choice, and made the fight interesting, as to who will draw votes based on caste, development and even incumbency. The constituency houses a mix of all income groups and religious minorities. As one of the significant developments in the constituency, construction of Kalasipalya bus terminal is set to be a draw for the BJP, while the Congress talks about development works done to the voters. The Congress is also talking about its manifesto, freebies and reservation revision. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Congress faced some embarrassing moments when former mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun filed her nomination, and so did KGF Babu. While Gangambike withdrew her papers, Babu did not, and is contesting as an independent. Voters, are, however, not convinced with any of the promises made by candidates as they complain of a foul smell in Chickpet, especially near the market, of rotting garbage. The renovation and upkeep of the oldest markets of Bengaluru -- Kalasipalya wholesale market -- continues to be a major discussion and decider among voters. The constituency also houses the famous Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, where the candidates are trying to make their presence felt. As the BJP seems to have an edge with the successfully conducted Bengaluru Karaga and respect for religious sentiments of the voters, the Congress is talking of a lack of development here. Against the assumption that the constituency is all about the market, it also houses a part of Basavanagudi on one side, Jayanagar on the other and a portion of Shanthinagar and Wilson Garden. In these areas, civic amenities like garbage, footpaths, parking and bus stops continue to be the talking point among voters and candidates alike.