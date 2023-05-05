Home Cities Bengaluru

Molakalmuru BJP candidate S Thippeswamy,  Rangayana director booked

While campaigning Thippeswamy allegedly took the names of ‘Orru Nayaka’ and ‘Myasa Nayaka’ and attempted to create division in the society.

Published: 05th May 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate for Molakalmuru Assembly constituency S Thippeswamy (second from right).(Screengrab | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/KODAGU : Former MLA and BJP candidate for Molakalmuru Assembly constituency S Thippeswamy was booked for violating various rules of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, on Thursday. While campaigning at Tengina Gourasamudra on April 26, Thippeswamy allegedly took the names of ‘Orru Nayaka’ and ‘Myasa Nayaka’ and attempted to create division in the society.

In the video of the campaign, Thippeswamy can be heard saying to the voters, “I am Myasa Nayaka and the Congress candidate is an Orru Nayaka.

There is no relationship between him and the voters, so do not vote for him and vote instead for me.”  Meanwhile, Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa has been booked by Siddapura police in Kodagu for derogatory statements against a Congress candidate.

On April 30, sitting MLA and BJP candidate from Virajpet constituency KG Bopaiah had hosted an election campaign rally at Maldare village, when Cariappa allegedly made derogatory comments against Congress candidate A S Ponnanna of Virajpet constituency.

It is also alleged that he made defamatory statements against a community, hurting religious sentiments.  A complaint was filed by Surya Mukundaraj of the of KPCC legal cell.  

