Home Cities Bengaluru

PM visit: BJP candidates burn midnight oil

Make hectic preparations to ensure that Modi gets a rousing reception in the city

Published: 05th May 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Jayanagar BJP candidate C K Ramamurthy appeals to a resident to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the rally on Sunday

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengaluru has galvanised BJP candidates who are making hectic preparations to ensure that the mass leader gets a rousing reception. 
Party candidates said the PM’s mass appeal will swing votes in their favour and help them get a thumping majority. 

While Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy held a meeting with supporters to check preparedness for floral tributes, Jayanagar candidate C K Ramamurthy met morning walkers and appealed to them to line up on the 24th main road, Jayanagar, on Sunday to greet the Prime Minister. 

Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar said he held a meeting with party workers to ensure that various colours of flowers are showered all along the PM’s route. He specially appealed to supporters to make sure that no one throws any items on the PM’s convoy.

Minister K Gopalaiah said supporters have been told to come two hours in advance along the PM’s rally route. 

On Saturday, Modi’s rally will kick-off from CV Raman Nagar’s Suranjandas Road and pass through KR Puram, Mahadevpura, Shivajinagar and Shanthinagar. 

On Sunday, the PM will cover Bommanahalli, Padmanabhanagar, Basavangudi, Jayanagar, Chikpete, Mahalakshmipuram, Vijayanagar, Govindrajnagar, Rajajinagar and Malleshwaram. 

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have have issued an advisory due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Friday. People have been advised to avoid the following roads between 5 pm and 7 pm: Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, 100 Feet Road, ASC Centre, Trinity Circle, MG Road Webbs Junction, Manipal Centre, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, BRV Junction and Raj Bhavan Road.

PM’S BIG RALLIES

Since April 29, Modi has addressed 12 rallies and taken part in three roadshows
FRI: PM to address rallies in Ballari, Tumakuru 
SAT: Roadshow in Bengaluru, rallies in Badami and Haveri 
Sun: After B’luru, Modi to address rallies in Shivamogga and Nanjangud  To visit Nanjangud Srikanteswara Temple 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp