PM visit: BJP candidates burn midnight oil

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengaluru has galvanised BJP candidates who are making hectic preparations to ensure that the mass leader gets a rousing reception.

Party candidates said the PM’s mass appeal will swing votes in their favour and help them get a thumping majority.

While Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy held a meeting with supporters to check preparedness for floral tributes, Jayanagar candidate C K Ramamurthy met morning walkers and appealed to them to line up on the 24th main road, Jayanagar, on Sunday to greet the Prime Minister.

Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar said he held a meeting with party workers to ensure that various colours of flowers are showered all along the PM’s route. He specially appealed to supporters to make sure that no one throws any items on the PM’s convoy.

Minister K Gopalaiah said supporters have been told to come two hours in advance along the PM’s rally route.

On Saturday, Modi’s rally will kick-off from CV Raman Nagar’s Suranjandas Road and pass through KR Puram, Mahadevpura, Shivajinagar and Shanthinagar.

On Sunday, the PM will cover Bommanahalli, Padmanabhanagar, Basavangudi, Jayanagar, Chikpete, Mahalakshmipuram, Vijayanagar, Govindrajnagar, Rajajinagar and Malleshwaram.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have have issued an advisory due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Friday. People have been advised to avoid the following roads between 5 pm and 7 pm: Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, 100 Feet Road, ASC Centre, Trinity Circle, MG Road Webbs Junction, Manipal Centre, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, BRV Junction and Raj Bhavan Road.

PM’S BIG RALLIES

Since April 29, Modi has addressed 12 rallies and taken part in three roadshows

FRI: PM to address rallies in Ballari, Tumakuru

SAT: Roadshow in Bengaluru, rallies in Badami and Haveri

Sun: After B’luru, Modi to address rallies in Shivamogga and Nanjangud To visit Nanjangud Srikanteswara Temple

