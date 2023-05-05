Home Cities Bengaluru

Stop advertising tobacco products on your buses, health dept tells KSRTC

This has come a day after The New Indian Express wrote about KSRTC and BMTC buses carrying surrogate tobacco advertisement- Vimal Elaichi.

Published: 05th May 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 11:21 AM

KSRTC buses. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state health department has taken note of the advertisements posted on the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses and has written to the respective managing directors to pull down and not permit any direct or indirect advertisements related to tobacco.

This has come a day after The New Indian Express wrote about KSRTC and BMTC buses carrying surrogate tobacco advertisement- Vimal Elaichi. On thursday, the health department wrote the letter to the MDs requesting to not allow advertisement of tobacco and paan masala products on its buses. 

“Recently we have seen advertisements of tobacco and pan masala products of brands like Vimal, Cool Lip and RMD being displayed on KSRTC buses. Direct and indirect advertising of tobacco products is a violation of Section 5 of the COTPA and World Health Organisation’s FCTC Article 5.3” Commissioner of state health department Randeep said in the letter dated May 4. 

“They are misleading the youths, who are encouraged by surrogate advertisements, to pick tobacco consumption and risk their lives by consuming the products that are injurious to health,” he added.

