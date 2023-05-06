6 yards of funk

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned heads at the Met Gala 2023, with a gown draped like a saree. Campbell’s gown featured pink fabric draped over one shoulder teamed with a shimmering silver sequin bodice. Even Priyanka Chopra deconstructed a vintage Banarasi saree in a contemporary style and paired it with a tube top, which gave this six-yard fabric a modern twist.

Not just celebrities, many women are experimenting beyond the conventional method and styling this traditional piece of attire in contemporary ways. For example, model Pranwesha Kundu styles a simple black chiffon saree with a tube black corset top along with a black sequined detachable sleeve. “That was something that I tried with pants but since it was a festival, I gave the saree a shot. Nowadays, many stylists and fashion content creators are showing fun ways of wearing a saree,” says Kundu.

As many western outfits mostly suit the theme of an event, experts say it was a welcome shift to have a gown with saree drape interpretations. Designer Laxmi Krishna says actor Margot Robbie’s gown was a classic example of that. The actor, who will be playing the title role in Barbie, wore a black silk chiffon gown with a plastic and gold chain detailing at the waist, first worn by Cindy Crawford as part of Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 1993 collection.

“The one that she wore was a gown but the drapes and cuts looked like a saree. It looked like a modern ready-to-wear saree,” explains Krishna. Putting things in more practical terms, she says, she has customised sarees according to the client’s requirement. “Sometimes I have clients who want to wear a saree because elders are present at the event but also want to have a modern take on it. I try to give them some extra frills or make them dhoti pants,” says Krishna, adding the latest she has made is a saree attached to pants.

Ofelia Sarkar, an HR professional and saree admirer, adds if you are wearing a dhoti-style draped saree or even a pant and saree combo, then teaming it with high boots will make it look edgy. “I had teamed a half saree, which has just the pleats and the pallu, with pants and boots. It looked really stylish. Being Bengali, I have always seen my mother and grandmother wearing sarees every day, now it is nice to see the international actors and models following the same,” says Sarkar.

Tiala, an actor and model, says the saree could be daunting initially but there are some easier drapes or styles that can be opted for. “Saree is a beautiful attire. Sometimes you don’t have to over-complicate the drapes to give a modern take. You can team it up with a crop top or a sports bra, and it looks equally easygoing,” she says.

