George meets voters, seeks vote in the name of development and Congress guarantees

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and senior Congress leader KJ George went around the Sarvagna Nagar constituency in Bengaluru on Friday, interacting with voters in Kalyan Nagar, Lingarajapuram and Kanakadasa Layout and meeting masjid committee members in Hennur and KG Halli wards.

At Hennur Tree Park, he asked citizens to vote for him based on the development works done. George told The New Indian Express that his Assembly constituency lacks many development projects and drinking water needs of many citizens are yet to be met. During his tenure as an MLA and minister, he implemented many projects, he added. The condition of 20 government schools was improved with corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from various companies, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blitzkrieg of roadshows in Bengaluru and the Congress manifesto promising a ban on PFI and Bajrang Dal being turned into a major poll issue by BJP would not make any difference as people have seen price rise and communal issues, he maintained.

The Sarvagna Nagar Assembly segment has eight BBMP wards of Nagawara, HBR Layout, KG Halli, Lingarajpuram, Maruthiseva Nagar, Kacharakanahalli, Banaswadi and Kammanahalli with over 3.5 lakh voters, including one lakh Muslims who are the deciding factor. There are also sizeable Christian and Tamil voters in Lingarajapuram, Maruthi Sevanagar and Banaswadi wards.

The segment has some sensitive areas, where law and order incidents have been reported. Resident welfare associations have complained about noise and illegal activities in layouts like Kammanahalli, Banaswadi and Hennur. His principal opponent Padmanabha Reddy is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Though the saffron party had raised issues like DySP Ganapathi’s suicide and roping in former IPS officer Kempaiah to oversee police department operations against George in the 2018 elections, he still managed to win. He hopes for a repeat in this election too. JDS has fielded a Muslim candidate, Mustafa, who is originally from Kolar. SDPI has fielded Abdul Hannan hoping to cash in on Muslim votes.



