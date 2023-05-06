Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Assembly elections: AAP manifesto out, guarantees dignified living

Pledges quality education, free healthcare

Published: 06th May 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Aam Party Party (AAP) has promised quality education for all and universal free healthcare besides assuring voters of dignified living, in its election manifesto released on Friday.

Like in New Delhi, AAP Karnataka has promised to build government schools that are better than private institutions and ensure government-guaranteed bank loans for higher education, besides mandating fee committees to fix and regulate private school fees. Also, the manifesto mentioned that contract teachers will get permanent jobs and create at least two schools of applied learning in each district.

On the health front, the party has promised to provide comprehensive healthcare to all citizens under which medicines till full surgery will be provided free of cost. A three-tier network -- primary, secondary and tertiary - of health facilities will be implemented to ensure that citizens can access the care they need at the appropriate level, from routine check-ups to specialised care, besides providing nutritious and natural foods.

The manifesto also promises to deliver corruption-free administration by giving full powers and budget to the Lokayukta, “100% work & 0% commission” and corruption-free recruitment and postings. The party promised doorstep delivery of eligible rations to each family and doorstep delivery of government services.

To boost economic growth in all regions, the manifesto promised a special allocation of Rs 5,000 crore in the state budget each year to each division. The party also proposed to develop 10 education hubs, health hubs and tourism hubs across the state besides a dense road network and high-quality bus services. 

The manifesto lists out the party’s development plans district-wise with a special focus on Bengaluru, where it plans to set up a Bangalore Infrastructure Development Agency (BIDA), which will be in charge of all infrastructure works in the city. Also, the manifesto promised to focus on improving mobility, water supply and conservation and waste management in the city.

POLL  PROMISES

Desh-bhakti and happiness curriculum in schools  

300 units of free electricity for domestic users

Free bus transport for women, students in cities 

Rent-to-own initiative under which people can own a house through the rental period

Return to the old pension scheme

Legal aid for the poor
Two-language policy (Kannada and English) 

Kannada medium instruction in govt and aided primary schools 

Compulsory Kannada proficiency for government jobs 

Effective imple-mentation of 33% reservation for women in govt jobs

State commission for Youth
Lowering the voting age to 16 years in local elections

Creation of 2lkh  jobs each year

A3,000  unemployment allowance 

Job reservation up to 80%  for locals
12 hrs of free power for agriculture

One-time waiver of outstanding loans of small farmers

Comments

