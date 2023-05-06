Karnataka Assembly elections: Veterans on double duty for their young ones

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even when he is campaigning in BTM Layout, Congress veteran and KPCC working president R Ramalinga Reddy has a keen eye on adjoining constituency Jayanagar, where daughter Soumya Reddy is contesting. Ever since the party got feedback that she needs to put in much more effort to win, Reddy Sr has been strategising with Jayanagar Congress workers.

He is not the only one. Across the political spectrum, parents are pushing for the victory of their offspring, while fighting their own election battles.

In Davanagere, Shamanur Shivashankarappa (92) and son SS Mallikarjun are both in the fray. The senior leader, who is also president of Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, heads a formidable army of volunteers and supporters.

In Vijayanagar, former minister M Krishnappa is working hard for the victory of son Priya Krishna, who lost in 2018, from Govindrajnagar. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is keeping track of son Priyank’s constituency Chittapur, despite his busy schedule and statewide campaign tour.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa may not be in the thick of battle, but is working behind the scenes to pull off a big victory for son BY Vijayendra from his pocketborough Shikaripura.

At times, it could take a toll, as in the case of TB Jayachandra, who heroically fought for his son Santosh in 2018, but both father and son lost.

The JDS story is more intriguing. In Ramanagara, papa HD Kumaraswamy and grandpapa HD Deve Gowda are personally overseeing Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s campaign, though Kumaraswamy is himself contesting from Channapatna. Mother and former MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy sacrificed her seat for Nikhil, and is working for both father and son. GT Deve Gowda may be contesting from Chamundeshwari, but has his attention on Hunsur, where son Harish is contesting.

Mothers are not far behind either. Former minister C Motamma is propping up daughter Nayana’s campaign, and former Union minister and governor Margaret Alva is networking with supporters and workers for son Nivedith Alva.

Manjula Karadi, contesting from Koppal, is getting a big push from father-in-law and Koppal MP Sanganna Karadi. Former Mahadevpura MLA Arvind Limbavali is busy meeting party workers for wife Manjula’s campaign.

BENGALURU: Even when he is campaigning in BTM Layout, Congress veteran and KPCC working president R Ramalinga Reddy has a keen eye on adjoining constituency Jayanagar, where daughter Soumya Reddy is contesting. Ever since the party got feedback that she needs to put in much more effort to win, Reddy Sr has been strategising with Jayanagar Congress workers. He is not the only one. Across the political spectrum, parents are pushing for the victory of their offspring, while fighting their own election battles. In Davanagere, Shamanur Shivashankarappa (92) and son SS Mallikarjun are both in the fray. The senior leader, who is also president of Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, heads a formidable army of volunteers and supporters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Vijayanagar, former minister M Krishnappa is working hard for the victory of son Priya Krishna, who lost in 2018, from Govindrajnagar. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is keeping track of son Priyank’s constituency Chittapur, despite his busy schedule and statewide campaign tour. Former CM BS Yediyurappa may not be in the thick of battle, but is working behind the scenes to pull off a big victory for son BY Vijayendra from his pocketborough Shikaripura. At times, it could take a toll, as in the case of TB Jayachandra, who heroically fought for his son Santosh in 2018, but both father and son lost. The JDS story is more intriguing. In Ramanagara, papa HD Kumaraswamy and grandpapa HD Deve Gowda are personally overseeing Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s campaign, though Kumaraswamy is himself contesting from Channapatna. Mother and former MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy sacrificed her seat for Nikhil, and is working for both father and son. GT Deve Gowda may be contesting from Chamundeshwari, but has his attention on Hunsur, where son Harish is contesting. Mothers are not far behind either. Former minister C Motamma is propping up daughter Nayana’s campaign, and former Union minister and governor Margaret Alva is networking with supporters and workers for son Nivedith Alva. Manjula Karadi, contesting from Koppal, is getting a big push from father-in-law and Koppal MP Sanganna Karadi. Former Mahadevpura MLA Arvind Limbavali is busy meeting party workers for wife Manjula’s campaign.