Bengaluru arteries blocked: 25-minute ride took 2.5 hours, recalls doctor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors working at hospitals situated near the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 26 km-long road show in Bengaluru struggled to reach the hospital on Saturday morning.

Dr CN Manjunath, Director, of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences said, “I live in Padmanabha Nagar, which is a 25 minutes ride to the hospital. Today it took me 2.5 hours to reach.” Several other doctors faced the same issue. Many had to park their cars two km away from the hospital and walk, which delayed their arrival.

Services were affected in the initial hours at the hospital as many doctors were not present but resumed normalcy later. Dr Manjunath said patient footfall was comparatively lesser. Usually, 1,200 patients are seen at the outpatient department but only 800 visited on Saturday.

A few doctors at KC General Hospital, located in Malleswaram, which was the endpoint of the road show, also faced issues due to road blockages and diversions and had to take alternate routes to reach the hospital, they said.

