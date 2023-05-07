Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru arteries blocked: 25-minute ride took 2.5 hours, recalls doctor

Services were affected in the initial hours at the hospital as many doctors were not present, but resumed to normalcy later.

Published: 07th May 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi during his road show in Bengaluru on May 6, 2023. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors working at hospitals situated near the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 26 km-long road show in Bengaluru struggled to reach the hospital on Saturday morning. 

Dr CN Manjunath, Director, of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences said, “I live in Padmanabha Nagar, which is a 25 minutes ride to the hospital. Today it took me 2.5 hours to reach.” Several other doctors faced the same issue. Many had to park their cars two km away from the hospital and walk, which delayed their arrival.

Services were affected in the initial hours at the hospital as many doctors were not present but resumed normalcy later. Dr Manjunath said patient footfall was comparatively lesser. Usually, 1,200 patients are seen at the outpatient department but only 800 visited on Saturday.   

A few doctors at KC General Hospital, located in Malleswaram, which was the endpoint of the road show, also faced issues due to road blockages and diversions and had to take alternate routes to reach the hospital, they said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru PM Modi's Bengaluru road show
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp