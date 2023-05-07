Home Cities Bengaluru

Every three hours, IMD gives rain updates to Special Protection Group of PM

The official added that special attention is paid to weather details when national leaders and heads of political parties hold road shows. 

Published: 07th May 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

PM and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolar district. (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   In addition to updating weather reports and keeping a watch on cloud formation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have got another task at hand.

Now they have to provide weather updates every three hours to the Special Protection Group (SPG) of the Prime Minister, especially regarding rainfall. They are also updating the district commissioners (DCs) and all other political parties of the weather conditions of each region. 

“In the initial phase of election campaign, nobody enquired whether it was hot or peak of summer, and the pre-monsoon showers were also delayed. Now, as the pre-monsoon showers have intensified and the poll campaign is pacing up, the frequency of enquiry has increased. We get no less than 15 calls per day asking for weather updates. We have even created various groups on different social media platforms to keep everyone updated,” said an official from the IMD. 

The official added that special attention is paid to weather details when national leaders and heads of political parties hold road shows. 

Apart from Bengaluru’s weather update, details of Haveri, Badami, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Nanjangud and Ballari are asked by the district administration officials, the IMD officials said. 

The officials said that this is different from the usual experience, where they would get calls from farmers and even citizens hosting events, weddings and outdoor parties, who would call up during this time of the year to know when and where it would rain. 

“Party workers seek suggestions to decide the suitable timings to schedule public rallies, and if there is any rain forecast for that duration of time, some also ask for exact locations of rainfall, which is not possible to know,” said the officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Special Protection Group
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp