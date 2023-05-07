No easy waters at this confluence of rivers as top three fight it out

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A popular pilgrimage centre, Tirumakudalu Narasipura, at the confluence of three rivers — Cauvery, Kabini and Spatika — is witnessing a triangular contest among Congress, JDS and BJP. While Congress is trying to wrest the seat from JDS, BJP wants to make a comeback after 29 years in this Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

Congress candidate HC Mahadevappa, who was a PWD minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, is seeking votes based on the development works he took up as a minister. He was instrumental in getting four bridges across Cauvery and a retaining wall along the river constructed. Also, he ensured that the Gunja Narasimha Swamy temple was developed.

In the last election, an alleged last-minute understanding between BJP and JDS made him lose by a margin of 28,000 votes. What worked against him was the anger of Lingayats against the Siddaramaiah government over caste status to Veerashaivas and Lingayats and Vokkaligas going all out against the then chief minister.

JDS picked Ashwin Kumar, a zilla panchayat member then, and ensured a thumping victory. This time too, the regional party has gone with Ashwin and is confident of his victory as he has been accessible to voters. The party is aiming for the votes of the dominant Vokkaliga community in Bannur Hobli and Nayaka community in Talakadu. It expects gains from Dalits too. The party shored up its campaigning by bringing in patriarch HD Deve Goda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to the constituency.

BJP has fielded physician Dr Revanna, whom people refer to as doctor. He is popular here because of his service of the needy. The saffron party feels that the votes of Verashaivas, a large portion of Dalits and upper communities will take him to the victory podium.

Revanna said he has a vision to develop T Narsipur and to improve healthcare facilities at the Government Hospital. The party expects to reap a rich dividend of Dalit votes because of the government’s decision to increase the SC/ST reservation.

In high-voltage campaigning, Congress brought in former MLA Sunitha Veerappa Gowda, Vokaligara Sangha former president K Mahadev, former MLA Krishnappa and other leaders, who have camped in the constituency to get least get 40 percent of Vokkaligas votes to add to the party’s kitty of Dalit, Kuruba and Nayaka votes.

Mahadevappa said people have realised their mistake of defeating him and will give him a mandate to take up development works.

BSP’s Puttaswamy and AAP’s Siddaraju too are in fray. What could worry Congress and JDS is better performance by BSP as it could eat into their Dalit vote share.

