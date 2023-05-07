Priority for rejuvenation of lakes, khata conversion in JDS’ manifesto for Bengaluru 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) on Saturday released a separate manifesto for Bengaluru with priority to rejuvenate lakes and convert six lakh ‘B’ khata residential sites into ‘A’ khata.

JDS supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who released the manifesto, said JDS prepared a separate manifesto for Bengaluru for the first time.

The manifesto promises to conduct a survey of 262 lakes in the city, clear encroachments and rejuvenate them. It also promises to clear encroachment of rajakaluves (drains) and prevent the entry of effluents into lakes.

To ease the drinking water problem, the party proposes to provide Cauvery water to 110 villages that were brought under the BBMP limits in 2007 and construct a reservoir near Mekedatu and fill Thippagondanahalli and Hesaraghatta reservoirs with water from the Yetthinhole project.

The manifesto states that “Bengaluru Operational Research Centre” will be set up to guide agencies such as BBMP, BDA and BWSSB. For afforestation, the manifesto promises to develop 300 parks in 110 villages that were brought under BBMP, besides encouraging house owners to plant saplings by offering them a Rs 2,000-rebate on their annual property tax. It proposes to install solar lamps across the city by 2026.

To improve mobility, the party promises to develop a local commuter railway network by connecting all railway stations in the city and introduce electric buses from railway stations from 7 am to 10 pm. The manifesto says 1,100 child and elderly-friendly public toilets will be constructed.

