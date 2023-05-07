Home Cities Bengaluru

Rs 15 crore in cash, gold worth Rs 7 crore seized ahead of elections in Bengaluru

The IT department also seized Rs 3.55 kgs of gold worth Rs 2.08 crore in Raichur constituency, said the official release here.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Karnataka, shared a media report detailing the major Income Tax Department seizures on Saturday, as a part of Model Code of Conduct violations. According to the release, the IT department seized cash worth Rs 15.53 crore and 10.14 kg of gold worth Rs 7.08 crore on May 5, 2023. 

The IT officials had seized Rs 4.77 crore in Shivajinagar constituency, Rs 3.44 crore in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, Rs 3.35 crore in Malleswaram constituency, Rs 2.30 crore on Pulakeshinagar constituency, Rs 62.83 lakh in Shanthinagar constituency and Rs 55 lakh in Gandhinagar constituency. In addition to this, the officials seized Rs 30 lakh in Raichur constituency.

They also seized Rs 30 lakh in cash in four places of Hebbal, Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Jayanagar constituencies of Bengaluru Urban, where cash worth Rs 23.50 lakh was seized. Apart from this, the officials also seized 6.59 kgs of gold worth Rs 5 crore in four places- Hebbal, Shanthinagar and Gandhinagar constituencies. The IT department also seized Rs 3.55 kgs of gold worth Rs 2.08 crore in Raichur constituency, said the official release here.

