Teacher held for backing BJP candidate in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : The police arrested a teacher of Government School and registered an FIR against him for allegedly campaigning in favour of a candidate of a political party and distributing ‘token’ to the voters on Friday, police sources said here on Saturday.

Sources said that the workers of Congress Party found a teacher of Government High School of Havanoor of Afzalpur taluk, Chidanand Metre, was canvassing in favour of BJP candidate of Gulbarga-Dakshina and distributing ‘tokens’ to the voters (Government employees who were scheduled to exercise their franchise at Town Hall of Kalaburagi on Friday) while they were entering polling station on Friday to exercise their franchise and telling them that they should vote in favour of BJP candidate, and later collect money by returning the token.

Congress party workers, who noticed this, caught hold of him and informed the Presiding Officer. The Flying Squad Officer Bhimaraya rushed to the spot and handed over him to the Bramhapur Police Station along with the tokens which were in his pocket and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, police filed an FIR on Chidanand and arrested him. Later he was released on bail, police sources said.

