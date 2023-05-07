Home Cities Bengaluru

Teacher held for backing BJP candidate in Karnataka

Congress party workers, who noticed this, caught hold of him and informed the Presiding Officer.

Published: 07th May 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : The police arrested a teacher of Government School and registered an FIR against him for allegedly campaigning in favour of a candidate of a political party and distributing ‘token’ to the voters on Friday, police sources said here on Saturday. 

Sources said that the workers of Congress Party found a teacher of Government High School of Havanoor of Afzalpur taluk, Chidanand Metre, was canvassing in favour of BJP candidate of Gulbarga-Dakshina and distributing ‘tokens’ to the voters (Government employees who were scheduled to exercise their franchise at Town Hall of Kalaburagi on Friday) while they were entering polling station on Friday to exercise their franchise and telling them that they should vote in favour of BJP candidate, and later collect money by returning the token.

Congress party workers, who noticed this, caught hold of him and informed the Presiding Officer. The Flying Squad Officer Bhimaraya rushed to the spot and handed over him to the Bramhapur Police Station along with the tokens which were in his pocket and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, police filed an FIR on Chidanand and arrested him.  Later he was released on bail, police sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp