Trees pruned, citizens fume ahead of PM Modi's Bengaluru roadshow

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of several localities in the city have alleged that branches of many trees have been pruned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the city.

They said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) workers pruned branches of trees at Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Basveshwara Nagar and Indiranagar.

Syed Salman’s video of Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike workers pruning branches of trees near Krishna Rao Park on Friday shows at least two truck loads of branches cut for Modi’s rally.

Salman said the workers, who were cutting branches near Krishna Rao Park, told him that they have been asked to do so for the PM’s roadshow.

The permission of a tree officer is a must under the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976, to

prune branches of trees. Salman said the trees near the park posed no threat to electric wires.

Vinay Srinivas, an activist, said, “Just because a politician is doing a rally, it doesn’t mean the city’s green cover should be destroyed.”

Jagadeesh Naik, Joint Commissioner, BBMP South, dismissed the claims of residents and said BBMP keeps pruning branches of trees that pose a threat to motorists and public utilities. Usually, BBMP workers start pruning branches with the onset of monsoon, he added.

