BBPV lodges complaint over closure of bus terminal in Bengaluru during PM's roadshow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after TNIE highlighted that many commuters were troubled due to the closure of the Jayanagar bus terminal during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Saturday, Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) terming the closure as illegal.

The bus commuters’ rights forum lodged a complaint with the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and the Managing Director of BMTC on May 7, in which they referred to a social media post of TNIE and pointed out the misconduct.

“This closure has inconvenienced the public as no official holiday was declared on account of the roadshow and the working population who travel by BMTC are not from affluent backgrounds and loss of wages/business/salary for a day or even half a day adversely affect their monthly earnings.” the complaint read. It demanded an inquiry on who permitted the closure of the terminal and insisted to take action against them.

The forum also raised objections to the transport corporations’ move of devoting more than 40 per cent of their fleet for election duty on May 9 and 10 and insisted that government should be hiring private buses for the election duty instead of making the commuters suffer.

