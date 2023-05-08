Karnataka SSLC exam results out on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examination results will be released on Monday. Speaking to TNIE, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) director H N Gopalakrishna said, "The board will hold a press conference to release the results at 10am on Monday." Following the release, it can be viewed on the official websites of KSEAB (kseab.karnataka.gov.in) and the National Informatics Centre's Karnataka Examination Result (karresults.nic.in). The SSLC board examinations took place from March 31 to April 15 and as many as 8.14 lakh students wrote it across 3,305 centres in the state. With the Karnataka General Assembly Elections due on May 10, the result announcement was a cause for concern since several KSEAB officials are posted for election duty. However, KSEAB had maintained that they would try to release the results prior to the start of the elections.