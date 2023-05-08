36kg ganja worth over Rs 36 lakh seized from train passengers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In one of the biggest seizures in a day from train passengers, the police have seized over 36kg of ganja from passengers of the Prashanti Express after they alighted at KSR railway station on Sunday. The items are worth around Rs 36,30,000. Two persons have been booked under the NDPS Act.
The operation was jointly conducted by the RPF and the GRP, who have intensified their searches on trains and platforms to prevent any model code of conduct violations. The train commences from Bhubaneswar and terminates at KSR railway station around noon.
According to a top cop, the seizures were made from two passengers on the train. “Both the forces were carrying out checks right from Hindupur station on the Prashanti Express. There was a huge police presence at the KSR railway station. The duo, who were travelling separately, alighted at KSR and headed to the benches on platform 4 and were waiting. Their behaviour was suspicious and we checked their baggage,” he said.
The cop said one Abhishek (23) was carrying 11 kg and 400g of ganja in his trolley bag and back wrapped in tape. Another Mohammed Basid was carrying a much bigger consignment of 24kg and 900g in four bags.