Girinath inspects poll infrastructure 

BENGALURU: District Returning Officer, Tushar Girinath on Monday inspected the counting centres and strong rooms in Bengaluru. The counting centres are located in four zones of the city.
He said there will be three categories of counting staffers - micro observers, counting supervisors and assistants, and they will be assigned each table, he said. Two tables will be reserved for counting postal ballots.
Bengaluru City District Collector Dayanand said that each table will have a webcasting system. Training of enumeration supervisors and assistants has been done, and on May 12, micro observers, enumeration supervisors and assistants will go through another round of training. Police will be deployed in three levels.
Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh had participated in a pink thong organised by BBMP to increase voter turnout. Girinath said besides pink booths, various theme-based booths have also been created.
Counting centres in B’luru
Central: BMS College, Bugle Rock Road, Gandhi Bazaar, Basavanagudi
South: SSMRV PU College, 26th Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar
North: Mount Carmel College, Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar
City: St Joseph’s Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road