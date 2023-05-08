Golden Voice

It is a dream for many artists to be part of a movie that has the holy trinity of the industry – Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman and Gulzar, and Rao considers herself lucky to have gotten this opportunity. “PS2 is actually a legendary franchise and it’s a great honour to be a part of such an epic project. Mani sir, Rahman sir and Gulzar sahab – these are some dream artists anyone would want to work with. I am grateful to have got this opportunity and to learn from them. We are getting great response for the song and that fills my heart with joy,” says Rao.