Golden Voice

BENGALURU: Shilpa Rao’s voice in the song Ruaa Ruaa (Hindi version) in Ponniyin Selvan II, the soul of the love story between the Chola princess Kundavai and Vanthiyathevan, added the extra magic the song required.
It is a dream for many artists to be part of a movie that has the holy trinity of the industry – Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman and Gulzar, and Rao considers herself lucky to have gotten this opportunity. “PS2 is actually a legendary franchise and it’s a great honour to be a part of such an epic project. Mani sir, Rahman sir and Gulzar sahab – these are some dream artists anyone would want to work with. I am grateful to have got this opportunity and to learn from them. We are getting great response for the song and that fills my heart with joy,” says Rao.
Rao’s year began on a high note with Pathaan’s Besharam Rang being one of the chartbusters of the year. “We are overwhelmed with the response this song got. The love we got from everyone is humbling and I’m grateful for everything. I am happy that everyone got the meaning of the song and it gives many the power to express themselves unapologetically. It’s always a joy to work with musicians Vishal-Shekhar and director Siddharth Anand,” says Rao, adding that in all her stage shows, including her recent one in Bengaluru, the song was the most requested one.
A frequent visitor to the city, Rao feels at home here. “I have been to Bengaluru many times and have a great audience for music over here. I have performed so many times and it feels like home, so that’s great,” she adds. Currently busy with her stage shows, Rao likes to be connected to the basics of being a singer and emphasises on never missing her riyaz irrespective of her schedule.
“Doing riyaz every single day not only helps as a vocal exercise but also builds a mental connection. When you are mentally connected to it, that is when you are learning it as well. So whenever anybody does riyaz, they should align their vocals with their mind to achieve the most out of it. Getting good sleep definitely adds to it,” Rao says about the secret to her soulful singing.
