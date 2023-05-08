Karnataka Assembly elections: For these independents, game is in the name

BENGALURU: A random check of the contestants’ list reveals that many independents with names similar to either the sitting MLA or their main challengers are contesting in this Assembly election.
In the BTM Layout constituency, sitting MLA Ramalinga Reddy is contesting against BJPs KR Sridhara Reddy and others. What is interesting is that there are three others with the same name Sridhar in the fray. They are contesting as independents -- Sridhar Reddy with the cauliflower symbol, KS Sridhar (ice cream) and KS Sridhar (grapes).
In the adjoining constituency of Jayanagar, where his daughter Sowmya Reddy is sitting MLA, there is another Sowmya Reddy, who is independent with a ring as her symbol.
In Dasarahalli, where N Manjunath is the sitting MLA, there are three independents with similar names -- R Manjunatha (gas cylinder), R Manjunath (sewing machine) and N Manjunatha (man blowing a turha). In Hebbal, represented by BS Suresh, the BJP candidate is Katta Jagadish. There is an independent, TS Jagadish, too in the race. In Rajajinagar, where the Congress candidate is Puttanna against the sitting MLA Suresh Kumar from BJP, there is an independent Puttanna.
In Vijayanagar, where M Krishnappa is the sitting MLA whose serial number is 01, there is an independent M Krishnappa whose serial number is 10. In Bommanahalli, where the sitting MLA is Satish Reddy, there are two Satish Reddys, contesting as independents.
In Hoskote, where the sitting MLA is Sharath Bacche Gowda, BJP has fielded MTB Nagaraj. There are many independents -- N Nagaraja (MTB), Naveen Kumar (MTB), Ere Gowda (MTB), T Nagaraj (JCB) and Nithish Kumar (NTB).
At Gubbi, in Tumakuru, where SR Srinivas who defected from JDS to Congress is contesting, there is another candidate called Srinivas TV whose symbol is LPG gas cylinder. In Chikkaballapur where minister Dr K Sudhakar is running, there is Sudhakar N in fray.
Case of attack on BJP worker by ex-mayor 'Fake': Congress
In the case involving the alleged assault on BJP OBC Morcha secretary Harinath, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Monday alleged that a fake case was registered against former mayor Manjunath Reddy of the Congress and his son, Lithesh Reddy.
Ramalinga said that Harinath was allegedly distributing money in 21st Cross, BTM Layout on Sunday. Meanwhile, Congress supporters, learning of this, gathered at the place. Harinath tried to flee and fell down.
Harinath’s injuries are superficial, but at the behest of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, a case has been filed. Ramalinga claimed that the case is fake, and added that the Congress will file a complaint with the Election Commission. He alleged that when Congress workers went to file a counter-complaint, the police showed negligence, and hence, it has been decided to raise the issue with the EC.
“Since the FIR is registered due to pressure and it is a fake case, we will file a complaint with the EC,” he mentioned. Earlier, Ramesh Reddy, a BJP worker, stated that Congress leaders and supporters had attacked Harinath at his residence.