Musings of a monk

BENGALURU: Friendship, love and everything in between. On Saturday evening, Bengalurueans, including Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone who came in as an audience member, got a healthy dose of advice from a new-age monk and motivational Jay Shetty at the ‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules World Tour’.
Despite some confusion owing to PM Narendra Modi’s mega rally, the evening saw Shetty in deep conversation with actor Anupam Kher. How does one cope with loss, sudden or otherwise? Does one regret the last conversation or regret not having that one last conversation? Is healing and grief a different journey for each one? “The loss of someone you love changes the way you treat people who are alive. In fact, you fully appreciate the people who are alive,” said Shetty.
At the show, co-produced by BookMyShow, the best-selling author admitted that growing up, he didn’t understand relationships and didn’t know how to have healthy, successful ones. “I was always falling in love with other people hoping to then fall in love with myself,” said Shetty. Kher then went onto to share his side of the story of how over four decades ago, he gave love a second chance with actor and MP Kirron Kher.
“Kirron and I were friends and I had unknowingly fallen in love. When I heard she was to get married, I went to meet her immediately, hoping to convince her otherwise. But she had made up her mind. A few years later, both of us met again, and when things were not working out for her, we decided to marry,” he shared. Roping in audience members, Shetty got a handful to share their stories on stage. “Letting go is hard but holding on even harder,” he said.