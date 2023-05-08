What’s in a name ? HA...HA...HA...!

Passing out of school, I went through a sort of a “promotion” as far as how I was addressed. By the time I was doing my Masters, my classmates (none of them from my school days) had started calling me, not by that brand name, but by the very word that describes the entire category of such contraceptives.

These days, sometimes I wonder whether these contraceptives came on the scene only to humiliate me and my namesakes. I might be justified in my thought as today India is officially the most populous country in the world, contraceptives or not!