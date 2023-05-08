With 'The Kerala Story', BJP signs off on a filmy note in Bengaluru

Having received free screening messages on various social media groups, Bengalureans who signed up were thrilled to watch the movie. However, when Nadda arrived one-and-half hours late, the public was tired and frustrated. The screening was scheduled for 8.45 pm but didn’t start until 10.15 pm. The party had booked a 175-seater hall for girls who signed up for the screening through a Google form. The form asked for details of the women’s date of birth (DOB) and the area where they reside.