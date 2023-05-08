With 'The Kerala Story', BJP signs off on a filmy note in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The BJP ended its poll campaign on a filmy vote, with a free screening of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengaluru on Sunday. BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLA Uday Garudachar and party workers watched the movie with youngsters at Garuda Mall late into the night.
“The movie helps in exposing the truth about a different kind of terrorism, it’s an eye-opener for youngsters,” Nadda said, after watching the movie. The audience was initially excited, but some appeared to lose interest as the storyline dragged on. The film, starring Adah Sharma, revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join ISIS.
Ramya Janarthanan, 42, said the movie lacked “cinematic value” and that there were “loopholes in the storyline”. However, she said the movie had a good social message for young girls and boys.
Having received free screening messages on various social media groups, Bengalureans who signed up were thrilled to watch the movie. However, when Nadda arrived one-and-half hours late, the public was tired and frustrated. The screening was scheduled for 8.45 pm but didn’t start until 10.15 pm. The party had booked a 175-seater hall for girls who signed up for the screening through a Google form. The form asked for details of the women’s date of birth (DOB) and the area where they reside.
Divya, 18, said, “I was encouraged to watch this movie by both my parents, especially my father. I feel it’s a necessity for people of my generation as we don’t pay attention to what is happening around us.”
Divya’s mother said she was intrigued by the trailer, and the movie was to set an example “to show my daughter why I am telling her certain things”.