Handling big issues of the young

Dr Mounica Krishna Reddy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is critical to recognise juvenile diabetes early on. The condition is often abrupt and can affect mostly children and young adults. The top indicators of juvenile diabetes to watch out for are excessive thirst and urination, intense hunger, fatigue, blurry vision, sudden weight loss, changes in mood or behaviour, sudden bedwetting in young children, and in some cases yeast infection in girls.

The severity of undiagnosed or untreated juvenile diabetes leads to serious life-threatening complications. A juvenile diabetes diagnosis can be an emotional roller coaster for both the child and their family. Fortunately, various resources are accessible to provide the required help and guidance.

Juvenile diabetes also known as Type 1 diabetes affects young individuals under 20 years whose body encounters difficulty regulating its blood sugar levels when left unmonitored for long periods resulting from inadequate insulin production due to destroyed islet beta-cells by its immune system. The islet beta-cells are responsible for generating insulin which drives glucose entry into cells for utilisation as energy; therefore, these kids’ bodies experience abnormally high blood sugar concentration build-up in the system.

Impact and Treatment

Juvenile diabetic children must assess their blood glucose concentration regularly in line with standard procedures in maintaining optimal health despite having to manage life’s daily activities like sports or classroom work. The doctor will order routine tests establishing a diagnosis using fasted blood samples or close monitoring throughout various times of the day using random test checks while effectively developing personalised treatment plans specific to individual needs.

Proper treatment for individuals experiencing diabetes entails insulin therapy combined with consistent tracking of blood sugar levels. It also involves incorporating physical activity into one’s daily routine in addition to consuming healthy foods regularly.

Recognising the symptoms associated with hypo or hyper-glycemia promptly is critical in achieving desired outcomes.

Important Next Steps

Parents are a vital part of the care team for children with juvenile diabetes. They can provide essential support and help their child manage their condition by monitoring blood glucose levels, administering insulin, and helping their child develop coping strategies. Parents can also make changes to their child’s daily routine to make diabetes management easier.

Packing nutritious food for school or outings, ensuring the child gets enough exercise, and ensuring they take their medication on time are all examples of this. Children with diabetes may experience isolation and differences from their peers due to the need for daily insulin injections, constant monitoring of blood sugar levels, and dietary restrictions. As a result, parents should prioritise their child’s mental and emotional health and help them develop coping strategies to manage the condition effectively.

Balanced diet

Parents should work with their child’s healthcare professional and a dietitian to develop a customised meal plan that meets the child’s nutritional needs while also assisting in the maintenance of stable blood glucose levels. It is important not only for the parents to be aware but also to educate teachers and school staff as they might be first responders in times of an unforeseen emergency that the child might face. Children also need to be aware of recognising symptoms and either self-administrating medication or seeking help.

(The writer is consultant paediatric endocrinology, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli)

