In mood to vote, young and old throng booths

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dispelling fear of rain, it was a bright sunny day as citizens enthusiastically came out of their homes and exercised their franchise on Wednesday. Bengaluru had been plagued by low voter turnout, but spirits were up on Wednesday as lakhs of citizens stepped out of their homes to change the pattern.

Speaking to TNIE, agriculturist couple Somanna and Savitha said they had travelled from Kodagu to vote and would be returning the next day. “We have been voting in Pulakeshinagar since 2006. Without

voting, we cannot talk about issues or criticise when the works are not done,” said Somanna.

The crowd of voters was eclectic, and both young and old waited outside polling booths. Youth and first-time voters were jubilant and posed for pictures and clicked selfies showing their inked finger, and posting it on social media.

There were several elderly people who either missed registering to vote from home or wanted to stand with voters in the queue. Many of them reached the booths with the help of their family members. Many parents also took their children to see the inside of the booth, from where opinions are formed and governments are decided.

By 11am, some polling booths reported turnout of over 25 per cent. However, the tempo slowed down as the afternoon neared. There were some stray incidents amid peaceful voting when voters were miffed that their names were not on the electoral list, resulting in arguments with the police and the polling officials.

‘Groom’-ed voter

Bengaluru: Where there are elections, everything can wait, even wedding. Sahil Dhariwal, 26, a businessman in his wedding attire came with his family members to the booth in Sunkenahalli under Basavanagudi constituency on Wednesday morning. The wedding venue was at Kumbalgudu, around 30 km from the booth. Dhariwal said that he missed voting last time, and after voting, rushed to reach the venue on time. “As responsible citizens, it is our duty to vote. It is my wedding, but I made it a point to vote first. I thank my family members for encouraging me.” Not just in Bengaluru, but across the state in many polling booths across the state, brides and grooms, wearing wonderful outfits, exercised their franchise. – Aknisree Karthik

