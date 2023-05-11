One-man show  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Saturday, amid the excitement of the results of the Karnataka elections, you can also experience a side of Rajasthani folktales. Folk artiste Narendra Shekhawat is bringing to the city Chouboli, which is a quirky, fun, modern folk epic. It is happening May 13, at Lahe Lahe.

Written by popular Rajasthani author Vijaydan Detha, the stories, Shekhawat says, have been adapted into movies and plays, like Paheli, Duvidha, Parinati, Charandas Chor. “I have translated them into Hindi and perform my adaptation of them. The title is derived from Chou + Boli (Four+Stories),” explains Shekhawat, who has been a storyteller, writer, actor for a decade now.

Shekhawat explains Chouboli is a witty, satirical tale where the form is folk yet the content is ultra modern and progressive with dollops of wisdom, fantasy and riddles. “Performed in the oral tradition of storytelling, Chouboli is a funny, satirical take on the complexities of human life in its myriad forms. It weaves timeless, lyrical riddles of ethical and philosophical dilemmas, and preferences, in a story within a story format. It takes on patriarchy and masculinity and celebrates femininity and female bonding with its eclectic mix of fantasy and realism, magic and logic, and fact and fiction,” he says.

It is a one-person act and Shekhawat will be the only performer of the show. “I have seen other folktales being performed in Rajasthan. This one is translated from a book written by the author,” says Shekhawat, who originally hails from Bikaner.

“I have watched most of the films based on author’s work. The first time was on Doordarshan, close to two decades ago, a film called Parinati, the debut film of Prakash Jha. What I like about his stories is that though they are in folk form, the content is so modern, relatable, and progressive,” he says.

BENGALURU: On Saturday, amid the excitement of the results of the Karnataka elections, you can also experience a side of Rajasthani folktales. Folk artiste Narendra Shekhawat is bringing to the city Chouboli, which is a quirky, fun, modern folk epic. It is happening May 13, at Lahe Lahe. Written by popular Rajasthani author Vijaydan Detha, the stories, Shekhawat says, have been adapted into movies and plays, like Paheli, Duvidha, Parinati, Charandas Chor. “I have translated them into Hindi and perform my adaptation of them. The title is derived from Chou + Boli (Four+Stories),” explains Shekhawat, who has been a storyteller, writer, actor for a decade now. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shekhawat explains Chouboli is a witty, satirical tale where the form is folk yet the content is ultra modern and progressive with dollops of wisdom, fantasy and riddles. “Performed in the oral tradition of storytelling, Chouboli is a funny, satirical take on the complexities of human life in its myriad forms. It weaves timeless, lyrical riddles of ethical and philosophical dilemmas, and preferences, in a story within a story format. It takes on patriarchy and masculinity and celebrates femininity and female bonding with its eclectic mix of fantasy and realism, magic and logic, and fact and fiction,” he says. It is a one-person act and Shekhawat will be the only performer of the show. “I have seen other folktales being performed in Rajasthan. This one is translated from a book written by the author,” says Shekhawat, who originally hails from Bikaner. “I have watched most of the films based on author’s work. The first time was on Doordarshan, close to two decades ago, a film called Parinati, the debut film of Prakash Jha. What I like about his stories is that though they are in folk form, the content is so modern, relatable, and progressive,” he says.