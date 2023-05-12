3-tier security for counting centres, paramilitary guards strongrooms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all counting centres ahead of the election results on May 13. All the strongrooms where the EVMs and VVPATs are kept are being guarded by paramilitary forces along with the police. A three-tier security has been provided to all the centres.

Paramilitary forces will guard the strongrooms while the premises of the counting centres will be guarded by the personnel attached to the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and the city or district police concerned will be at the entrance of the counting centres. More than 100 police personnel and a company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed in each centre.

Except for the candidates and party agents with authorised passes, entry to others inside the counting centres have been strictly denied. Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) and Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMD) are also in place to frisk those entering the centres.

Around 87 companies of paramilitary force and the local police will be deployed for all counting centres across the state. The security cover has been divided in three shifts with round-the-clock-security. Bengaluru has five strong rooms and each strongroom will be under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer. Along with paramilitary forces, City Armed Reserve (CAR) platoons will be deployed in the city. One platoon of paramilitary forces, two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and two platoons of District Armed Reserve (DAR) will be deployed in each counting centre in other parts of the state.

