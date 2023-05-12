After hectic elections, timeout for leaders; some still politicking 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After weeks of whirlwind activity and politicking, most leaders and candidates just put up their feet for some well-deserved off-time. One exception was Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited the Saundatti Yellamma temple with his family, and is hopeful of getting a good result.

Late Thursday afternoon, former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara drove to a secret location to meet senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and others, to firm up plans on the possibility of forming the next government. Former CM Siddaramaiah, resting in his residence in Bengaluru, was expected to join the deliberations on Zoom. Siddaramaiah, visibly tired after the scorching schedule of the past three-four weeks, returned to Bengaluru late Wednesday evening, and avoided visitors on Thursday. His son Dr Yathindra was with him.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who was running a temperature since Wednesday evening, and had complained of weakness and mild discomfort, was advised rest by doctors who visited him at his Sadashivanagar residence. Shivakumar returned from his constituency Kanakapura after polling was completed, and has been home resting.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy apparently left for Singapore on Wednesday night for health reasons, and will be returning in time for government formation, if his party stands a chance of joining anyone to form the next government.

Former CM B S Yediyurappa, who is one of the few BJP leaders continuously claiming that the BJP will form the government, arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, and will be following the developments until the results are announced on Saturday. On Friday, Parameshwara will drive to Koratagere, Tumakuru, to meet booth agents and express his thanks.

