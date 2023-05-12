Blame game on in Chamundeshwari, Siddaramaiah ‘sees’ Cong-JDS deal

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As parties begin their calculations ahead of the results on May 13, Congress and JDS have already jumped into blame-game politics in Chamundeshwari constituency. Rumours are doing the rounds that Congress candidate Mavinahalli Siddegowda has entered into an understanding with JDS candidate GT Devegowda.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah accused Siddegowda of “cheating and pulling out of the race three days ahead of the polls”.

Siddaramaiah said that he trusted Siddegowda and fielded him only after holding talks with him and his brothers. “If he had expressed inability to contest, I would have fielded my son Yathindra or former MLA Sathyanarayana’s son Arunkumar against GT Devegowda. We would have had better chances of winning in Chamundeshwari,” he said.

Former minister and JDS candidate from Chamundeshwari constituency G T Devegowda plays cricket with his grandchildren in Mysuru on Thursday | Express

Repudiating the charges, Siddegowda clarified that he has not entered into any understanding with GT Devegowda, and said that a few were trying to defame him since Siddaramaiah got him the ticket. Siddegowda alleged that former ZP president Marigowda was behind the false propaganda and trying to divide the party.

He dared those spreading the canards to come out with evidence, and admitted that some who had assured him all help, failed to do so, which led to panic among cadres. However, he maintained that people have voted for Siddaramaiah, and he will win by a thin margin.

Meanwhile, GT Devegowda denied charges of reaching an understanding, and mocked Siddaramaiah’s choice of candidate who cannot even win a taluk panchayat election. “I had overestimated Siddegowda,” he said, and added that he has never resorted to adjustment politics. He pointed out that he had defeated Siddaramaiah by a huge margin without Congress support.

