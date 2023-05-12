Drive to catch e-scooters with tampered motors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka transport department has begun to crackdown on electric scooters which have tampered motors to increase speed. According to the law, a two-wheeled battery operated vehicle shall not be deemed a ‘motor vehicle’ if they are fitted with a power of 0.25 kW and their maximum speed is less than 25km/hour. It also does not require vehicle registration and insurance. However, electric vehicles are lately attaining speed over 50 km/hour, which is a violation, officials said.

With rising petrol cost and maintenance of petrol bikes, many have opted for electric two-wheelers. Apart from gig workers, these electric bikes are also used by college students as it does not demand any driving license or vehicle registration, said a transport department official.

Legally, these vehicles should be designed such that the maximum speed will not cross 25 km/hour. But some are found to alter these specifications to increase speed, which is a violation of Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

Recently, we carried out a drive and seized more than ten electric bikes largely used by gig workers to deliver food and other goods, the official added.

A two-wheeled battery operated vehicle shall not be deemed to be a ‘motor vehicle’ if it is equipped with a motor having thirty minute power less than 0.25 kW, maximum speed is less than 25 km/hr, the unladen weight (excluding battery weight) is not more than 60 kg, the official explained. He added, this rule is applicable on pedal assisted vehicle with an auxiliary electric motor which has a speed within 25 km/hour.

The official said they will intensify the drive to catch such electric scooters that do not meet the above criteria.

