Engineers must use skills to build nation

Published: 12th May 2023 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Dr T G Sitharam, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman said that new engineers must make use of their critical thinking and problem solving skills to build a nation through innovations in science and technology. He was speaking in Bengaluru at the CMR Institute of Technology’s 20th Graduation Day ceremony, where 1,201 students graduated. “The future belongs to entrepreneurs and innovation will come to the fore with more and more startups, leading India to become a global pioneer in enterprise and technology,” he said.

