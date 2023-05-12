Home Cities Bengaluru

From pushy to lax, voters and party workers change with region

A strong contrast was seen in urban areas, where many polling booths wore a deserted look all through the day.

Published: 12th May 2023 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 07:57 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The attitude and approach of voters and party workers was visibly different, based on 
region, all day on May 10, voting day. Voters in rural areas were enthusiastic and excited to vote, when compared to urban areas. Age and weather was not a matter of concern for voters in rural areas, who came well-dressed, reflecting that voting was no less than a festival. 

A big contrast was seen in booths in urban areas, where crowds was thin and voters were more relaxed and casual. From the time voting started in rural areas like Magadi village, Tavarekere, Savandurga and other surrounding areas, voter turnout was good. 

Interestingly, the continuous interference of party workers, which was very high and loud in peri-urban areas, was not visible in rural areas, near the polling booths. Men and women made a beeline for the shade of trees, waiting patiently to vote. Some had also packed food, anticipating that voting would take time. But in peri-urban areas, where voter turnout was low, the party workers’ campaign was strong even at the last minute. 

Party workers used all means to influence voters approaching booths. In Yeshwanthpur, some approached with VVPAT cutouts, showing the symbols which had to be pressed. In Dasarahalli, party workers walked with voters, convincing them and reminding them of the candidate’s number, with folded hands.  

A strong contrast was seen in urban areas, where many polling booths wore a deserted look all through the day. Party workers and voters were barely interested in increasing voter turnout. 

Police, paramilitary and election officials at the booths had similar experiences to share. A polling officer in Tavarekere, who was earlier deployed in Kengeri said: “The voter percentage is better here compared to other places where I worked. Voter turnout till afternoon was promising.” 

