Land mortgaged by SC/ST guarantor can be sold in loan default case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the event of default in repayment of a loan obtained from a bank or cooperative society, the borrower cannot subsequently contend that the property cannot be put on sale on account of the embargo under Section 4 of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act.

If such a stand of the borrower is accepted, then no land which has been mortgaged by a guarantor belonging to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community, can be put on sale over default in repayment of the loan, the court added.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order recently, while allowing the petition filed by Vijayachandra, a native of Ajjakadu village in Udupi taluk.

The court said there is no restriction on a grantee of agricultural land to avail of a loan from any bank for the purpose of agricultural activities. The borrower cannot contend that the property cannot be brought on sale on account of Section 4 of the Act. For this reason, an exception is created under the Act, that if there is a default in repayment of the loan, the bank is within its rights to auction the property, exercising its mortgage rights, the court said.

The petitioner is an auction purchaser of the property, which earlier belonged to Suresh Naik and two others. Naik had borrowed Rs 2.40 lakh from the Primary Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank, regarding which Kalu Naik had mortgaged the property bearing Survey No.153/2 measuring 2 acres 80 cents at Hirbettu village of Udupi taluk.

The borrower defaulted on repayment of the loan, a dispute was raised wherein an arbitrator was appointed and an award passed in favour of the bank. The land came to be sold through auction in September 2005, and the petitioner, Vijayachandra, was the successful bidder. The auction sale was confirmed in July 2010 by the Assistant Commissioner of Cooperative Societies and was challenged by one Babanna Naik and two other brothers on the ground that it being granted land, the same could not be auctioned.

