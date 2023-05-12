Home Cities Bengaluru

Social media violations: Plaints against Siddu, PM

Gehlot explained it is challenging to supervise violations on digital platforms as the rules are not clearly defined for online violations.

Published: 12th May 2023 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 100 complaints of social media violations were recorded by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of the Chief Electoral Office during the 48-hour ‘Silence Period’ just before polling day. 

CLP leader Siddaramiah’s tweet asking citizens to vote for the Congress: “Congress Win is your Win’’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream” in an open letter to the citizens of Karnataka during this period, were a few of the violations, said Anand V, supervisor, social media monitoring.

Preeti Gehlot, nodal officer, MCMC, said any videos or posters shared by political parties or candidates, asking citizens to vote for them, is a violation during the ‘silence period’. Old videos/posters reshared in the 48-hour period is also a violation, she clarified. Most violations recorded were suo motu in nature, and were only reported after vigilance by the MCMC team. 

Gehlot explained it is challenging to supervise violations on digital platforms as the rules are not clearly defined for online violations. Hence, it becomes difficult for the team to register complaints. She highlighted that only door-to-door campaigns with less than five people are allowed during the silence period. Narayana A of the School of Policy and Governance, Azim Premji University, said in an age where technology is used widely, it becomes difficult for officials to regulate it. Parties do online campaigns the same way rallies, roadshows and door-to-door campaigns are done, only the medium is changed.  

