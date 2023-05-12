Home Cities Bengaluru

Victoria Hosp in dire need of nurses

Nurses demand more hands; 1:40 nurse-patient ratio leaves staffers overworked  

Published: 12th May 2023 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nurses in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru are demanding that the hospital employ 592 nursing officers, stating that they are understaffed and overburdened with the current patient footfall. 

The 1,000-bed hospital records around 1,200 patients daily in the outpatient department. The number of inpatients has also increased, along with a gradual increase in bed count, post pandemic. Kavitha N, nursing superintendent, Victoria Hospital, said currently 316 nursing officers are working, and the nurse to patient ratio is 1:40, meaning the nurses are often overworked. In case nurses go on maternal leave, personal leave or due to untoward accidents, the remaining staff are more burdened, she said.

“It was only during Covid that the importance of a nurse’s work was acknowledged and appreciated. A nurse is most in contact with a patient, and is responsible for constantly providing care and support. Many nurses were infected with Covid during work and even lost their lives, but none received any incentives for their efforts,” Kavitha said.  

Dr Ramesh Krishna K, medical superintendent, Victoria Hospital, called nurses the “backbone” of the hospital. Regarding the shortage of nurses, he said they have written to the Karnataka health department, requesting 592 more nursing officers to be hired at the hospital, once elections are over. 

Raj Gore, CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprise Ltd said, “Recent events have highlighted the need for nursing and skills required to meet the challenges of the profession. They play a critical role in the healthcare system, which was seen during the pandemic, when they were at the forefront of the fight against the virus, putting their own lives at risk while saving others.”

On the occasion of International Nurses Day celebrated on May 12, the International Council of Nurses has chosen ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’ as the theme, which emphasises the impact nurses have on healthcare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp