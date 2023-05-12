Victoria Hosp in dire need of nurses

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nurses in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru are demanding that the hospital employ 592 nursing officers, stating that they are understaffed and overburdened with the current patient footfall.

The 1,000-bed hospital records around 1,200 patients daily in the outpatient department. The number of inpatients has also increased, along with a gradual increase in bed count, post pandemic. Kavitha N, nursing superintendent, Victoria Hospital, said currently 316 nursing officers are working, and the nurse to patient ratio is 1:40, meaning the nurses are often overworked. In case nurses go on maternal leave, personal leave or due to untoward accidents, the remaining staff are more burdened, she said.

“It was only during Covid that the importance of a nurse’s work was acknowledged and appreciated. A nurse is most in contact with a patient, and is responsible for constantly providing care and support. Many nurses were infected with Covid during work and even lost their lives, but none received any incentives for their efforts,” Kavitha said.

Dr Ramesh Krishna K, medical superintendent, Victoria Hospital, called nurses the “backbone” of the hospital. Regarding the shortage of nurses, he said they have written to the Karnataka health department, requesting 592 more nursing officers to be hired at the hospital, once elections are over.

Raj Gore, CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprise Ltd said, “Recent events have highlighted the need for nursing and skills required to meet the challenges of the profession. They play a critical role in the healthcare system, which was seen during the pandemic, when they were at the forefront of the fight against the virus, putting their own lives at risk while saving others.”

On the occasion of International Nurses Day celebrated on May 12, the International Council of Nurses has chosen ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’ as the theme, which emphasises the impact nurses have on healthcare.

