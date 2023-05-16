Food delivery agent stabbed near Bengaluru's E-City

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old food delivery agent from Assam is undergoing treatment in a hospital after he was stabbed by three unidentified persons in the guise of customers at Pragathipura in Electronics City police station limits at 10 pm on Friday. The victim has been identified as Noyon Mia, a resident of Pragathinagar.

Mia went to deliver the food which the accused had ordered. After the trio refused to pay for the food, the victim asked them to settle the money or it would be deducted from his salary. When he tried to take away the food from them, the accused stabbed him. The victim then called his roommates for help. Mia approached the police on Saturday.

“The accused had to pay Rs 560 in cash for the biryani they had ordered. They refused to give the money after collecting the order. When the victim insisted, the accused initially beat him. When he forced them to pay, one of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed to the left side chest and escaped,” stated the victim in his complaint to the police.

“The accused are still at large. We are checking CCTV camera footage in the vicinity. The victim is out of danger. The contact details from which the food was ordered are also being checked,” said the police.

The Electronics City police have registered a case and are further investigating.

