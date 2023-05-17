After poll loss, KGF Babu asks Chickpet masjids to return cheques for Rs 17.3 crore

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections from the Chickpet constituency, independent candidate Yousuf Sharieff aka KFG Chikad Babu has allegedly published an advertisement in an Urdu newspaper asking 64 masjids to return his cheques. During campaigning, Babu, the richest candidate, gave cheques for Rs 17.30 crore to committees of 64 masjids in the constituency.

It is said that Babu told the committees not to spend his money as it is “haram” (unacceptable) and asked them to return the cheques at the earliest. Citing a “fatwa” from Darul Uloom, an Islamic institution, that such donations from politicians during elections are “haram”, Babu asked committees of masjids, including Masjid-E-Athiq at Tank Garden in Siddapura and Masjid-E-Husna in Krishnappa Garden, to return his cheques.

Babu, who was associated with Congress, contested as an independent candidate after he was denied ticket by the party. During his campaign, Babu promised to build 300 houses for slum dwellers in Chickpet if elected. He even came up with a manifesto promising to spend Rs 300 crore on the development of Chickpet.

Meanwhile, lashing out at Babu, secretary of Mavalli Masjid Khadir Ahmed Sharif said it appears that Babu has purchased the “fatwa” from a local moulvi to target the masjids in Chickpet. It was Babu who sent invitations to all masjids and a function was held at Haq House at SR Nagar where he distributed the cheques. Babu stated that it was his donation and can be utilised for the development of masjids. “Now, he wants us to return his cheques,” Sharif added.

Secretary of City Market’s Jamia Masjid Noorul Ameen said Jamia Masjid was involved in the distribution of cheques. “Babu stated that he paid tax for the money he is giving,” he added.

