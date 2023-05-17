Catching A New Sun

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the present holiday season, Bengalureans have been travelling to various locations to take a break from the city’s hustle and are seeking some much-needed respite elsewhere. Among the many locations, northern India is a popular place right now for travelling within the country, but for international travel, South and South-East Asian countries are setting the trend at the moment.

Sandalwood actor Milana Nagaraj recently went on a trip to Bangkok, Thailand. “It was a sudden plan because I had my birthday coming up, and my friends wanted to do a group trip together for the longest time. We just thought Bangkok would be a nice place to go to hang out, shop and come back. We also did parasailing and enjoyed many massages. It was a really fun trip and a relaxing affair,” shares the actor as she prepares to leave for another vacation to France.

Actor Milana Nagaraj in Bangkok, Thailand

Like Nagaraj, many people have been recently travelling to countries of that region. “During this season, many are visiting places in South and South-East Asia. Places like Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Maldives and so on. They are the popular choice lately as the climate is relatively more suitable for Indian travellers, and it’s cheaper than going to European countries,” says Srinath Jayaram, a travel consultant working in the city.

“While it is true that South and South-East Asian countries are the travel hotspots in foreign travelling, many from the city are travelling to North Indian states like Himachal Pradesh for some cool respite. They are going there for the cool weather. Additionally, it is relatively not very cold there right now, so it is manageable, Also the picturesque views and fewer people are a bonus,” says travel consultant Pradeep M. Among them who recently went on a trip to Himachal Pradesh is actor Radhika Narayan.

“A bunch of my friends and I travelled to Delhi, booked a car and drove to this place called Naggar in Himachal Pradesh. We deliberately chose to drive because we wanted to see the entire route. We were also greeted with snowfall on the way which was wonderful to see. I had a blast. Naggar is not one of the busier tourist destinations so it was very quiet and beautiful.

Of course, the cold took me a little time to adjust even though it was actually pleasant for the locals. I did some meditation there as well. I even went on a small trek! I am not someone who enjoys going on treks, but once I saw the view from the top, all that effort was worth it. The whole place was beautiful. I had a 360-degree view of the Himalayas from the balcony of my hotel room,” says Narayan with delight.

Ritesh Roy, a 28-year-old professional working at a US-based multimedia MNC who is also an avid traveller, believes April and May to be the perfect time to visit Himachal Pradesh. “I have travelled to all the 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh and through all possible means of transport. It’s a place that feels different throughout the year; you could experience extreme snowfall sitting comfortably in decent cafes or can camp next to icy cold rivers. As per my experience, February to May are the best time to travel to the state as it’s safer during these months. Roads are in comparatively better condition. It is very risky to go to there during the rains,” he says.

BENGALURU: In the present holiday season, Bengalureans have been travelling to various locations to take a break from the city’s hustle and are seeking some much-needed respite elsewhere. Among the many locations, northern India is a popular place right now for travelling within the country, but for international travel, South and South-East Asian countries are setting the trend at the moment. Sandalwood actor Milana Nagaraj recently went on a trip to Bangkok, Thailand. “It was a sudden plan because I had my birthday coming up, and my friends wanted to do a group trip together for the longest time. We just thought Bangkok would be a nice place to go to hang out, shop and come back. We also did parasailing and enjoyed many massages. It was a really fun trip and a relaxing affair,” shares the actor as she prepares to leave for another vacation to France. Actor Milana Nagaraj in Bangkok, ThailandLike Nagaraj, many people have been recently travelling to countries of that region. “During this season, many are visiting places in South and South-East Asia. Places like Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Maldives and so on. They are the popular choice lately as the climate is relatively more suitable for Indian travellers, and it’s cheaper than going to European countries,” says Srinath Jayaram, a travel consultant working in the city. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “While it is true that South and South-East Asian countries are the travel hotspots in foreign travelling, many from the city are travelling to North Indian states like Himachal Pradesh for some cool respite. They are going there for the cool weather. Additionally, it is relatively not very cold there right now, so it is manageable, Also the picturesque views and fewer people are a bonus,” says travel consultant Pradeep M. Among them who recently went on a trip to Himachal Pradesh is actor Radhika Narayan. “A bunch of my friends and I travelled to Delhi, booked a car and drove to this place called Naggar in Himachal Pradesh. We deliberately chose to drive because we wanted to see the entire route. We were also greeted with snowfall on the way which was wonderful to see. I had a blast. Naggar is not one of the busier tourist destinations so it was very quiet and beautiful. Of course, the cold took me a little time to adjust even though it was actually pleasant for the locals. I did some meditation there as well. I even went on a small trek! I am not someone who enjoys going on treks, but once I saw the view from the top, all that effort was worth it. The whole place was beautiful. I had a 360-degree view of the Himalayas from the balcony of my hotel room,” says Narayan with delight. Ritesh Roy, a 28-year-old professional working at a US-based multimedia MNC who is also an avid traveller, believes April and May to be the perfect time to visit Himachal Pradesh. “I have travelled to all the 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh and through all possible means of transport. It’s a place that feels different throughout the year; you could experience extreme snowfall sitting comfortably in decent cafes or can camp next to icy cold rivers. As per my experience, February to May are the best time to travel to the state as it’s safer during these months. Roads are in comparatively better condition. It is very risky to go to there during the rains,” he says.