Couple arrested for assaulting police constable

The accused, identified as Umesha and Roopa, residents of Hosakote village, refused to accompany the policemen and allegedly assaulted and tore the uniform of Jayanna, the constable attached to the Kanakapura Rural police station. The incident took place on Monday between 4 pm and 4.30 pm.

They were later taken to the police station with the help of additional policemen and are now charged with two criminal cases.