Couple arrested for assaulting police constable

BENGALURU: A couple has been arrested on charges of assaulting a 30-year-old police constable who had gone to their residence to serve them a notice to appear for questioning in a cheating case registered against them by a 32-year-old businessman from Channapatna.
The accused, identified as Umesha and Roopa, residents of Hosakote village, refused to accompany the policemen and allegedly assaulted and tore the uniform of Jayanna, the constable attached to the Kanakapura Rural police station. The incident took place on Monday between 4 pm and 4.30 pm.
They were later taken to the police station with the help of additional policemen and are now charged with two criminal cases.
“The couple refused to accept the notice and started abusing and assaulting the cop and even pushed another police constable. Accused Roopa also instigated her husband to kill the policemen,” said an officer part of investigations.
Around 3 pm, 32-year-old businessman AS Yogesh had filed a complaint against Umesha, Roopa and Gopi. The couple had taken Rs 30 lakhs from Yogesh assuring good returns and Gopi was the one who introduced them to him.
When they delayed to return the money, Yogesh went to their residence where the couple are alleged to have threatened him of dire consequences. They even denied taking any money from him. Following this, he filed a complaint of cheating against the trio in Kanakapura Rural police station. Jayanna had gone to serve notice pertaining to the case.