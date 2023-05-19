Home Cities Bengaluru

Act to protect medical staff to get more teeth

Health dept to review Karnataka Act; Strict legal action needed against violence, say docs

The protest by doctors in front of the Secretariat on the second day on Thursday demanding justice for Dr Vandana Das who was killed at Kottarakkara taluk hospital. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka health department plans to review the state’s Prohibition of Violence against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2009, comparing it with the recently passed ordinance by the Kerala government and making necessary changes, if required.  

The issue of the safety of healthcare professionals came into the limelight after the recent incident of a Kerala doctor who was stabbed to death on duty. The assailant was a 42-year-old schoolteacher brought to a government hospital in Kerala’s Kollam district for treatment. He stabbed the doctor with a pair of surgical scissors.   

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Anil Kumar TK said, “Such cases of brutal violence have not been noticed in Karnataka in the past year.  The state already has an Act in place to protect the rights of doctors. The department will review the ordinance passed by Kerala and make additions to the existing Act accordingly.” 

According to Dr Ramesh Krishna K, dean and director of Victoria Hospital, “Such incidents keep recurring, and the government is made aware each time such an incident occurs in India.” He said that strict legal action must be taken against people responsible for the violence to set examples for others who attempt similar things. 

According to the state’s 2009 Act, any individual or group of persons causing harm or endangering life, intimidation, obstruction or hindrance to any Medicare personnel on duty or damage to property is an offence. The person committing such an offence will be imprisoned for three years, with a fine of up to Rs 50,000. 

Karnataka’s Act provides protection to registered medical practitioners, nurses, medical students, nursing students and paramedical workers.  According to the ordinance passed by Kerala, ambulance drivers, managerial staff, security guards and helpers on duty will also be included.

