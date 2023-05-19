Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to use AI to predict dengue cases

Dr Balasundar, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, said, “Such predictive models will help mitigate dengue cases and take appropriate preventive measures.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will use artificial intelligence (AI) to predict vector-borne diseases in the city. AI and Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK) at IISc is developing a model that can predict dengue cases and also help control the spread of zoonotic diseases. 

BBMP inked an MoU with ARTPARK last month to use AI in the healthcare sector and is also planning to sign another one with a company where scientists will collect adult mosquitoes from hotspots to predict the severity of the virus, and how many people might have been infected. 

ARTPARK has developed a dashboard that will reflect real-time data on dengue cases in the city, and create an AI model that can predict the areas where dengue cases may increase, and also the severity of the virus at the ward level. 

Dr Balasundar, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, said, “Such predictive models will help mitigate dengue cases and take appropriate preventive measures. The dashboard will help the department keep a tab on cases, and take effective action in localities that see a rise.” 

Currently, the dashboard’s prototype has been developed and is under review of the state government and BBMP officials. Dr Bhaskar Rajkumar, programme director at ARTPARK told TNIE, “Within the next 30 to 40 days, we shall be able to go live where tracking dengue cases will be easy for BBMP.”

When it comes to predicting dengue cases, the organisation has collected three years of data on dengue from BBMP, weather statistics from IMD to understand areas of water-logging and certain scientific data on dengue’s genome sequence,” he added. He explained that this data “will be overlaid on the dengue database” and a complex analytic system will be used to generate predictions.

