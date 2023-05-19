CBI arrests additional legal advisor, lawyer in graft case in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Additional Legal Advisor (ALA) & Incharge, Branch Secretariat (Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice), Bengaluru and a Bengaluru- based advocate in a bribery case.

In an official release on Thursday, the CBI stated that a “case was registered against ALA, TK Malik, advocate Vani GK and unknown public servants and private persons on the allegations that Malik was indulging in illegal practices of obtaining bribe from advocates for facilitating their appointment/registration as notary for different states including Karnataka,” the CBI claimed.

“The said accused was allegedly in contact with the other accused (advocate) in the matter of appointment of advocates as notary and demanded bribe of Rs 50,000 per advocate and asked her to deliver part of the bribe amount,” added the premier investigating agency.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the ALA with bribe money of Rs 25,000. “In addition to the bribe money, cash of around Rs 4,32,800 was also recovered from personal possession of the said accused,” the CBI stated. The Central agency added that searches were conducted at Bengaluru and Ghaziabad, which led to the recovery of around Rs 34 lakh from the premises of said accused along with several incriminating documents and digital devices.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the competent court and were remanded to judicial custody.

