TCS marathon today with  #ComeAlive theme   

BENGALURU: The TCS World 10K marathon is scheduled to be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, and more than 27,000 people are expected to take part. The marathoners, including 1,081 senior citizens and 615 persons with disabilities, will explore Bengaluru on foot. This year’s theme revolves around #ComeAlive.

The route of the marathon, in the shape of a boomerang, will cover the city’s most iconic buildings and areas, starting from Kanteerava Stadium, and ending at the same spot. The route includes Vidhan Soudha, State Library, Cubbon Park and M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

At least 2,000 individuals will be taking part virtually. Additionally, Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross, international event ambassador for the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, will also be part of the race, along with Sebastian Sawe.

The marathon includes elite races for women and men, the 4.2-km Senior Citizens’ Run and Champions With Disability Run, and the 5km Majja Run, where the runners will have to cosplay their favourite characters and reach the finish line.

The Police Cup race, exclusively for the Karnataka Police Department, will be another category, and there are different prizes for the winners. Sustainability is a key focus of the TCS World 10K Run, with the organizers actively implementing measures to minimize its environmental impact with zero-waste policy and promoting eco-friendly practices.

The Majja Run medals will be made from recycled metal, and waste paper and cardboard generated at the event will be recycled into paper, files and craft paper, and all the branding will be on cloth. NGO Swabhimaan will collect all the branding and make them into dry garbage collection bags which will be used again in the next event. As per the organising committee reports, pet bottles will be recycled and converted into buttons, which will be used in apparel. Medical facilities and emergencies will be handled by Fortis Hospitals.

