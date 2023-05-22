By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Akshitha Basavaraju has been appointed as the Fit India Ambassador by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Having made fitness a part of the lifestyle, the title holds a special place.

Without expecting much, Basavaraju applied for it since sports and fitness have always been her area of interest. “I knew about it but it was my family who persuaded me to apply for it,” she, adding, “The basic objective of the title is to promote fitness. I focus on postpartum fitness since that is the time when priorities in a woman’s life change.”

Giving credit to her family, Basavaraju says if it was not for them, it would not have been easy. “My mother helps me take care of my two sons for one hour when I focus completely on my fitness. Also, my tennis career brought that discipline to me. The game brought in that endurance and stamina that made me fall in love with fitness,” she says.

