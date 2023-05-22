Reduce tobacco cultivation, says Karnataka State Tobacco Control Cell 

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Tobacco Control Cell (KSTCC) plans to collaborate with the Department of Horticulture, Agriculture and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) to reduce tobacco cultivation and provide farmers with crop diversification options.

Around 25-30 villages in Mandya and Ramanagara districts have been successfully made tobacco-free. Now with the assistance of other government departments, the Tobacco Control Cell plans to replicate the same in other tobacco-growing districts - Mysuru, Hassan, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Madikeri, said Prabhakara, project coordinator, KSTCC.

The tobacco growing areas will be reviewed to suggest possible alternate cropping solutions to farmers. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) also recognises the need to promote economically sustainable alternatives to tobacco growing to prevent adverse social and economic impacts of tobacco on people whose livelihoods depend on tobacco production.

SJ Chander, Convenor from Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka, also said they are working in association with the department to cut down tobacco production in Karnataka. The government should come up with measures and extend expertise and resources to grow out of tobacco, he said, adding that the since it produces high revenue for both government and companies selling tobacco products, the incentive is low to take any steps. But there are no benefits for farmers, he said.

Chander has suggested that beyond the flue-cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco which is mainly exported, cultivation of other tobacco products must be reduced. WHO has highlighted the perils of cultivating tobacco on the health of farmers and soil. It leads to the depletion of water resources, causes soil erosion, and contamination of air and water. The amount of nicotine absorbed by farmers during the cultivation process is highly toxic.

