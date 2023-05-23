Aim is to make Karnataka a ‘zero narcotic’ state: Alok Mohan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer Alok Mohan, who has been given additional charge of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), assumed office on Monday.

The 1987-batch IPS officer, who is the DGP & Commandant General of Home Guards and DG of Fire Force & Emergency Services, has been given additional charge as DG & IGP as Praveen Sood, who was holding the post, has been appointed the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing the media after the formal exchange of baton, Alok Mohan said while maintaining law and order and prevention and detection of crimes will be the priority, the aim is to make Karnataka a zero-narcotic state.

“There will be absolutely zero tolerance towards organised crimes. Be it gambling, prostitution or drug peddling, be it any individual or any gang involved, we will crack down on such elements,” the new chief of the police force warned, adding that thorough investigation will be conducted in drug-peddling cases to get to the bottom of the network.

Stressing that the majority of the crimes in future will be cyber crimes, Mohan said police personnel will be trained to enable each of them to investigate new technology crimes. “Every staff will be trained to investigate white collar and cyber crimes. We will ensure that officers are tech-savvy and required training will be provided,” he elaborated. He warned that staff who do not attend to complaints will be dealt with strictly.

He also said proper conduct with the public is a must and the staff must respect human rights and follow guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and High Court. On police joining hands with anti-social elements, he said, “Whether you wear the uniform or not, be it within the department or outside, a criminal is a criminal. We will be merciless towards those indulging in anti-social activities.”

Further, he said importance will be given to traffic management in cities and highways by regulating traffic rather than checking vehicles for violation. Meanwhile, he emphasised that the mental and physical well-being of the staff is the key to better policing and importance will be given for the same.

