BBMP's solution: Drains near ramps

According to BBMP, Mehkri Circle, Cauvery Junction and Kadirenahalli, Marathahalli underpass, and 30 other underpasses at Kino Theatre, Nayandahalli,  16 such RUBs are vulnerable to flooding.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

BENGALURU:  The BBMP, which came under sharp criticism for the death of a young techie from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, has come up with a solution. She drowned after the car, a MUV, got stuck in over 5ft of water.

The three-point solution includes constructing a separate drain in front of the rising and landing ramps of the lower bridge, and connecting it directly to the raja canal, so that rainwater does not go to the lower part of the bridge. Second, BBMP proposes to construct a separate drain in front of the embankment to prevent rainwater from going to the bridge. Third, installation of CCTV cameras at the bottom of the underbridge, a Vertical Clearance Gauge Beam will be installed and a boom barrier will also be installed.

Vehicle blocking action in collaboration with the Traffic Police will be taken up during heavy rain. The Commissioner has ordered the tasks to be completed in 15 days. BBMP also released a list of underpasses and RUBs where water logging is reported. According to BBMP, Mehkri Circle, Cauvery Junction and Kadirenahalli, Marathahalli underpass, and 30 other underpasses at Kino Theatre, Nayandahalli,  16 such RUBs are vulnerable to flooding.

