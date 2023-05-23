Bengaluru: ‘Infrastructure projects root cause of tree fall’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the heavy downpour on Sunday, BBMP reported that 109 trees were uprooted and at least 600 branches had fallen. Officials stated that the department arranged 28 teams from the Forest Cell and 13 private teams to take immediate action and remove the trees, as and when they were informed by the police or the BBMP Control room.

Sareena Sikkaligar, Deputy Commissioner of Forests (DCF) said, “Because of engineering works by the road infrastructure department, trees near drains and roads have been uprooted.”

Scooterists ride through heavy rain on Monday

evening | Vinod Kumar T

Experts felt that bad infrastructure planning, cementing and weakening of roots, and unscientific pruning due to infections, are some of the reasons for tree fall. A total of 52 trees were uprooted in Mahalakshmi Nagar and Pulikeshi Nagar. These incidents caused significant discomfort and an increase in traffic snarls at various junctions in the city.

Umesh, president of Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, said, “Roots were damaged because of infrastructure projects in the park. The officials used JCBs and other heavy machinery to dig, so as to plant grass. This impacted the roots, making them weak at the base.”

Tree activist DT Devare, Bangalore Environment Trust, said, “Unscientific pruning and cutting of roots by Bescom, road infrastructure and even residential societies, leads to the imbalance of roots and a slight wind makes them fall.”

Srinivas Alavilli, an urban planner, said, “Ward committee me­mbers and ward engineers sho­uld inspect trees in their areas and take a cohesive decision.”

