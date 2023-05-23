KAMS for emergency meet on education

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the new government in place, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has said matters concerning education should take precedence so that students are not affected.

In a memorandum submitted to newly appointed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KAMS sought an emergency meeting to address several problems that went unaddressed during the previous government. “The organisation has approximately over 4,000 members across the state. We brought issues to attention but were fed up with the corruption of the previous government. Our members faced many problems in the education system and are currently undergoing several legal battles,” it stated.

The association also said there are several issues regarding support from unaided private schools, including safety laws for teachers, teachers’ insurance, state-wise school budgets and lack of funds for institutions. “We would like to bring to the government’s attention these issues, also to ensure that older educational institutions can be given concessions,” they said.

They congratulated the new government and hoped that the promises are met. “We are happy to support your party. We hope that you should provide us with justice along with all promises that you have made before you have come to power. Teachers and other staff are expecting solutions to the problems they are facing from the government,” they said.

